Four held on ethnic intimidation charges
May 29—MERCER — On Friday, District Judge Dennis M. Songer ordered several charges against four white men — including ethnic intimidation — forwarded to Common Pleas court stemming from an alleged attack on a black man in April in a Sharon bar.
Thomas L. Boyer II, 48, and Casey Thomas Boyer, 27, both of Harrisville; John Michael Fortuna, 41, of Pymatuning Township; and Papillon Keeler, 46, of West Middlesex, were also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, rioting and reckless endangerment in the case. Casey Boyer was also charged with robbery after police accused him of stealing the man's watch.
Ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault and conspiracy charges are first-degree felonies, each of which which carry a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison.
Police said the attack took place April 29 at the Marigold tavern, 38 N. Main St., Sharon.
During the preliminary hearing Friday, testimony corroborated allegations made in the criminal complaint that the four men were in the bar and Fortuna said, "It looks like it's going to be stomping a (n-word) night" when the victim went into the bar. When the victim went to the restroom, the men stood in his way and Thomas Boyer put the victim in a chokehold.
Chmura testified that the victim said the men said the n-word several times during the attack. The detective said one witness, a black man, reported that Fortuna called him the n-word. The man also said Fortuna lifted his shirt to display what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at his waist.
Other witnesses who saw the fight said they heard the men using the racial slur, Chmura said.
Assistant District Attorney Rob Hartley played surveillance video of the fight in court. The victim told police he was punched and knocked down and that the four men kicked him repeatedly.
The victim was taken to Sharon Regional Health System and treated for a cut lip and swelling of his face.
Casey Boyer and Fortuna were released after posting $100,000 bond each. Defense attorneys for Keeler and Thomas Boyer, who remain in Mercer County Jail, argued to lower their clients' bond, which were also at $100,000 each, stating that they both have jobs and are not flight risks.
Songer elected to drop Keeler's bond to $50,000 and kept Thomas Boyer's bond at $100,000.
Arraignments for the four men in Common Pleas court are scheduled for July 27.
Follow Melissa Klaric on Twitter and Facebook @HeraldKlaric, email: mklaric@sharonherald.com
EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.