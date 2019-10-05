Four Homeless Men Killed With Steel Beam in NYC Murder Rampage

New York City Police say at least four apparent homeless men were killed in Manhattan by an assailant wielding a three-foot long metal object thought to be from a construction site.

A fifth person was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the New York Times, quoting NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti.

Police also say a 24-year-old man was found with the apparent weapon, and taken into custody .

The first attack took place around 1:40 a.m. in Manhattan's Chinatown after first responders were called to a scene with a victim with “severe trauma to the head.”

Police were then called to a scene on the Lower East Side for a victim with a similar head injury, and found two additional victims down the block and a third victim across the street. One of those men survived his assault but is in critical condition at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

The police have not yet released the names of the victims, or the suspect, who the New York Post reports had 14 past arrests, including an assault charge from earlier this year.

This story is developing.





