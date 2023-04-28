Four will be honored at Lawman of the Year dinner

Apr. 28—Four Niagara County law enforcement officers will be honored for their work at the Legal and Business Professionals of Niagara County Lawman of the Year awards dinner on Saturday.

The organization, previously known as the Judges and Police Executives of Niagara County, is composed of members of the local judiciary, law enforcement and the business and education communities. The group traditionally supports local charities and recognizes the work of members of law enforcement.

The dinner is being held, starting at 6 p.m., at Rescue Fire Hall in North Tonawanda.

The honorees include Niagara County Sheriff's Office Lieutenants Sean Furey and Raymond Gruarin, Niagara Falls Police Officer Wayne General and Middleport Police Sergeant Roland Johnson.

Gurey and Gruarin are being cited for the efforts to rescue a motorist from a burning car. The two shift supervisors responded to a single car accident at the intersection of Shawnee and Upper Mountain roads at 5:30 a.m. March 20, 2022.

When they arrived, they found the car off the road and the burning. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

The lieutenants were able to get the injured driver out of his car, before the fire completely engulfed the vehicle. In an award submission, the Sheriff's Office wrote, "There is little doubt that Lieutenants Gruarin Fuery's quick lifesaving efforts are what saved the driver's life that day."

Johnson was nominated by Middleport Police Chief John Swick for his actions to rescue a person trapped in a burning home.

The veteran sergeant was the first person to reach a house on fire on Freeman Road. When he arrived, Swick said Johnson found two family members had escaped the burning home, but two others were trapped by flames on the second floor of the structure.

Using a ladder that he found outside the home, Johnson was able to climb up to an open window and pulled a 74-year-old man out of the house. Johnson attempted to reach a second person still inside the house, but was unable to get back through the window because of the heavy smoke.

Story continues

Swick said, "Sgt. Johnson put his life and safety on the line to rescue another."

General's supervisors recommended him for the honor for his efforts from May 3 to May 5, 2022, involving a violent crime spree that triggered multiple shootings, including one that led to a homicide. The Roving Anti-Crime and C Platoon officer is credited with locating two suspects connected to the shootings and the homicide.

His supervisor's wrote, "Officer General was able to tactically approach, stop and apprehend two individuals later found to be in possession of a firearm." That firearm has since been linked the the shootings and the homicide.

Falls Police Captain David Cudahy and Lt. Jim Woomer praised General's "bravery, tactical awareness and clear communication" while arresting the suspects. They wrote that General brought "closure to a violent crime spree."