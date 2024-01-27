Four hospitalized after shooting in Kings Mountain

Four people were shot and hospitalized in Kings Mountain early Saturday morning.

Kings Mountain police responded to 200 Waco Road just before 5 a.m. where they found two victims with critical gunshot wounds.

After these victims were hospitalized, two more victims with gunshot wounds showed up at CaraMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Police believe the two victims that showed up later are related to the Waco Road shooting.

Three of the victims suffered critical injuries, and one suffered minor injuries and was released.

Kings Mountain police did not say whether a suspect has been identified.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) is assisting with this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kings Mountain Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 704-734-0444.

