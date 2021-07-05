Four hospitalized after shooting near Shovel Head

Jul. 5—DANVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting incident Sunday that put four men in the hospital.

Officers responded at 2:02 a.m. Sunday to the Shovel Head Saloon, 12 S. College, for a report of shots fired in the area, according to a press release issued by Comm. Joshua Webb.

Upon arrival officers located a large crowd of people in the street and parking lot. Officers were able to locate three victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. While police were on the scene a fourth victim with gunshot wounds arrived at the OSF Emergency Room for treatment.

The victims are identified as: — 27-year-old Danville man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to both legs — 28-year-old Danville man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg — 27-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds listed in serious condition — 35-year-old Chicago man with multiple gunshot wounds listed in serious condition.

Initial investigation revealed there was a rap concert at the Shovel Head Saloon and as people were leaving the event a large crowd formed outside in the street and that's when someone started shooting.

Danville Police are still trying to identify and locate any potential witnesses to this incident. No suspect description is currently available. The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.