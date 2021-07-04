Four hospitalized in suspected drunk driving crash, Fort Worth police say

Four people were injured during a crash that police suspect was caused because the driver was intoxicated, Fort Worth police said.

Police found a car in a ditch near a creek at Oscar Avenue and NE 32nd Street on Saturday at about 10:38 p.m. The driver was going down Oscar Avenue, which used to be a thoroughfare but is now split by a creek. The driver did not see that the road ended, WFAA reported.

The four people were hospitalized, and one of the passengers has a head injury and is considered in critical condition, police said. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was charged with intoxication assault due to causing serious bodily injury to passengers in the car.