Four hospitalized in Wednesday shooting near OSU East hospital

A Wednesday evening shooting near Ohio State University East hospital let four people injured, including two juveniles.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Winner Avenue in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

Columbus police said four people, two adults and two juveniles, suffered gunshot wounds. A fifth person, who was an adult, was in the area and was not struck. The victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police have not released any information about suspects or a motive in the case.

.@ColumbusPolice

are investigating an incident near the intersection of Hawthorne & Winner near the OSU Hospital East. Please avoid the area and/or remain inside. — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) October 18, 2023

The shooting took place about a block away from Ohio State University East hospital. Ohio State University police encouraged people in the area to shelter in place during the initial stages of the investigation and posted updates on their social media accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 614-645-4291 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Four hurt in Wednesday shooting near OSU East hospital