Four-hour standoff ends with arrest

Aug. 25—VALDOSTA — An armed standoff with police Thursday ended with an arrest and a person sent to the hospital, police said Friday.

Around 3:29 a.m., police headed to the 900 block of Hightower Street after a man called 911 to say he had assaulted his girlfriend and she needed an ambulance, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The man told the dispatcher he had a gun. When officers arrived, they found the woman hiding outside the house with head and face wounds. EMTs took her to South Georgia Medical Center, where she was treated and released, police said.

When officers tried to talk to the man to get him to come outside, he said he was not leaving the house. Police heard him moving furniture to block the doors, police said.

A crisis negotiations unit, the tactical operations unit and a tactical robot were sent to the scene; negotiators talked with the man for four hours. After he would not leave the house, the tactical operations unit and the robot unit worked together to enter the house and take the man into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect — described as a 52-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony kidnapping and possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime, police said.

"This was great work by our officers who arrived on the scene quickly and were able to remove the victim to get immediate medical assistance," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement. "I am proud of our members who worked together in every aspect to ensure a peaceful outcome."

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.