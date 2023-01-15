Four-hour standoff ends in Bethel with arrest, assault charges

Jan. 14—BETHEL — Lydia Mills, 41, of Bethel was arrested Saturday after a four-hour standoff at her 7 Acres Road residence, Oxford County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

Mills' husband, who was unnamed in the press release, was listed as the victim. He sustained minor injuries.

Deputies responded to the residence around 10:21 a.m. for a complaint. Mills was uncooperative and deputies believed she had a handgun, so negotiators spent several hours attempting to talk to her, according to officials.

Sgt. Matthew Baker told the Bethel Citizen around 1:40 p.m. that two cruisers were at the house in addition to six parked down the road.

"We're talking with her and she's alone," said Baker.

Bethel Ambulance Chief Dave Hanscom and Amy Hanscom were on standby around the corner on Barker Road. They said they had been there for two hours.

Mills surrendered to deputies after 2 p.m. She was charged with two counts of domestic violence assault and was transported to Oxford County Jail.