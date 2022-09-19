Four-hour standoff with officers leads to Tennessee man’s arrest, police say

Hours after allegedly assaulting a family member and then threatening to shoot officers, a man was arrested, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

The barricade situation started Friday, September 16 around 9 p.m. after 38-year-old Steven Thurmond assaulted a family member, police said.

The 58-year-old woman told police that Thurmond attacked her and when officers made contact with Thurmond he barricaded himself inside, threatening to shoot officers while armed with a shotgun, according to police.

A special response team and negotiators joined officers as they surrounded the residence Thurmond was in. Nearly four and a half hours later, the Special Response Team was able to enter the home and take Thurmond into custody without incident, Dyersburg Police said.

“This is the third barricaded incident the department and SRT has responded to since July. One of the most dangerous situations a police officer encounters is forcibly entering someone’s home. I’m proud of our responding officers, our Special Response Team, and negotiators for their efforts that resulted in the safe apprehension of a dangerous felon,” Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said in a press release.

Thurmond was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated domestic assault, being a felon in possession of firearm and introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: