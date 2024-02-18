Four hurt in Saturday night crash near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck near Highway 22 in Longs that happened on Saturday night, Horry County Fire Rescue officials said.

Crews were sent to the area at 7:42 p.m., and critical injuries were reported. Authorities said the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

