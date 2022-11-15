Four Idaho students found dead in off-campus home were stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ as mystery killer at large

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Sunday (Instagram)

The four University of Idahostudents found dead in an off-campus home over the weekend were all stabbed to death in an “isolated, targeted attack” – with the killer still at large.

The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found inside a home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, at around midday on Sunday.

Police had responded to the property after receiving a mysterious 911 call reporting an “unconscious individual”.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the four friends – all sorority or fraternity members at the college – dead inside the home.

Moscow Police Department released new details about the killings on Tuesday, revealing that all four victims were killed with “an edged weapon such as a knife”.

Police described the slayings as “an isolated, targeted attack” and continued to insist “there is no imminent threat to the community at large”.

It is not clear what evidence has led investigators to that conclusion.

Two days on from the slayings, the murder weapon has not been recovered, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named. While police have said that they are treating the incident as a homicide and are seeking a suspect, they have not confirmed whether or not they have a suspect or suspects on their radar.

Police said that an official cause of death will be confirmed when autopsies are completed later in the week.

Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-883-7054.