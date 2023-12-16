Four, including a 12-year-old, arrested in armed robbery of Edwardsville Best Buy

Four people were arrested and two have been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Best Buy electronics store in Edwardsville.

Among those arrested was a 12-year-old boy and 17-year-old male, according to records filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

Jakiaya T. McCoy, 20, was charged with armed robbery. Angel DeShaun Crosby, 22, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer. Charges are being considered against the two juvenile boys, whose names have not been released due to their ages.

According to the court documents, Crosby drove McCoy and the two juveniles to the Best Buy, 6670 Edwardsville Crossing Dr. and observed as they loaded stolen merchandise — including Apple IPads and other electronics — into her vehicle at the front of the store.

Inside the store, one of the suspects displayed a gun and demanded the keys to the secure area used to hold electronics, the court records state.

Crosby fled the scene with the other three, leading police on a high-speed pursuit. The chase was stopped only when police deployed spike strips on the road. Glen Carbon police also pursued the vehicle and had given Crosby “visual or audible signal to stop.”

After the vehicle was disabled, McCoy attempted to flee on foot and was captured with the help of airborne and K-9 officers, the court documents state.

Prosecutors have filed requests for pretrial detention hearings. Both McCoy and Crosby were being held at the Madison County Jail as of Friday evening.