Four, including juvenile, hospitalized after Independence police chase crash in KC

Four people were injured late Thursday after Independence police chased a car into Kansas City and it struck two other vehicles.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Independence police began pursuing a black Kia Soul near Highway 40 and 36th Street because the vehicle did not have registration and was reported stolen from Kansas City, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Near E. 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard, the Kia failed to stop at a red light and struck a black Dodge Ram and a red Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Carlisle said. A passenger was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A driver and juvenile passenger in the Dodge were also taken to a hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

The Jeep’s driver was not injured.

Carlisle said Friday that the driver of the Kia was in stable condition and that the investigation was ongoing.

Previous Independence police chases

In recent years, Independence police have several times engaged in car chases that ended with innocent bystanders being hurt or killed.

In March, Independence police chased an SUV they suspected of being stolen, which struck and killed two people riding a motorcycle at Scott Avenue and Winner Road.

That crash occurred near an area where Independence police chases have crossed into Kansas City, hurting or killing bystanders there.

In June 2018, four people were killed and four others were seriously injured when a Jeep fleeing Independence police T-boned a Dodge Avenger at 23rd Street and Television Place.

That wreck was less than two miles from the site of a January 2014 crash that killed a 35-year-old man and injured two passengers at 23rd and and Hardesty Avenue.

That crash was less than a mile north of the site of Thursday’s crash at Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City.

Independence police chase policy

Under the Independence Police Chase policy, officers are allowed to chase a car for any offense, including stolen vehicles.

Story continues

“Officers are authorized to initiate a pursuit when it is reasonable to believe that a suspect is attempting to evade arrest or detention by fleeing in a vehicle,” the policy states.

Officers are not allowed to follow suspects the wrong way on highways, interstates or divided roadways. Officers are allowed, with approval of a supervisor, to pursue in the correct lanes of travel.

Pursuits involving misdemeanor charges or minor traffic offenses are to be terminated if the driver heads the wrong way or into oncoming traffic, according to the policy.

94-026_Vehicle_Pursuits_03-16-2021_11291_28226_v2.00 (2) by The Kansas City Star on Scribd