Four, including teen, dead in apparent family murder-suicide in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana

The bodies of four people, including a former St. Charles Parish deputy, were found Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Two sons — a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man — and their adult parents, one a step-parent, were found dead after an early-morning 911 call, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

At about 7:50 a.m. a man called 911, Lopinto told reporters, saying something like, “I can’t live like this anymore.”

Police arrived to find the house in “deplorable” condition and without electricity, he said. The parents were in their bedroom. He did not release their ages.

Investigators were still piecing together what happened and notifying next-of-kin, but Lopinto said there appeared to be “financial problems” and both parents may have collaborated.

Lopinto confirmed the man had once been a deputy in a neighboring parish, and WDSU-TV reported he was a former St. Charles Parish officer.

Although the tragedy happened near West Jefferson Medical Center, the hospital clarified it was unconnected to the incident.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the shooting that took place on Curtis Street in Harvey this morning,” the center said in a statement. “As your community hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center will be here every step of the way to support families in need. Our hospital family and campus is safe. Our security team has been in touch with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, who ensures us it is safe for the hospital to maintain normal operations.”

It was the parish’s second such incident in 24 hours, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

Syril Boudoin, 21, and his brother Syrian Boudoin, 17, got into an argument overnight that ended with one of them shooting the other and then himself.