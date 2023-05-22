Four indicted in Athens as gang members in Five Points slaying

The four suspects charged with murder in the slaying of a man outside a party in the Five Points neighborhood on March 5 have been identified as alleged members of a street gang.

State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the suspects are believed to be members of the Everybody Killa or EBK gang.

The case against the four suspects was presented to an Athens-Clarke County grand jury, which returned the multiple count indictment against the suspects on May 16.

The defendants, Jaden “Jay Savage” Appling, 20; Anthony “Nick” Brown, 19; X’Zydric “Sun Sun” Faust, 16; and, Glendarius Tate, 20, all of Athens, each face charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, damage to property and two counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Faust, although a juvenile, was indicted as an adult.

The four are charged with murdering Ja’vanni McDavid, 24, of Athens who was gunned down March 5 outside a house in Five Points that was rented for a private party.

“This violence must stop before more lives are lost and more families are destroyed,” Carr said in a statement released with the announcement. “We have partnered with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the GBI since day one and we will continue working together to protect all of our fellow Georgians.”

The evidence was presented to the grand jury by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

