Four indicted in connection to bogus cosmetology school

Aug. 18—WILLIAMSBURG — Four women have been indicted by the Whitley County Grand Jury on several charges connected to the operation of a cosmetology school.

Lawanna Brock, 53, of Middlesboro, Kentucky; Jessica Musselman, 48, of Corbin; Kendra Arthur, 44, of London; and Tara Dizney, 30, of Dandridge, Tennessee, have each been indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition greater than $10,000.

According to their indictments, the women are accused of converting for their own use $53,206 which belonged to 31 students of Creations School of Cosmetology between November 2021 and March 2022. The students were not aware that none of the four were licensed to teach cosmetology.

Brock and Musselman were also charged as second-degree persistent felony offenders, each having been convicted of a prior felony.

Brock's indictment additionally includes the charges of forgery of a prescription, first-degree wanton endangerment, assuming a false title to obtain controlled substances, practicing medicine without a license, and second-degree forgery.

Brock is accused of forging a prescription for Medytox when she did not have the credentials to write a prescription, supplying forged documents to obtain licensure for the Creations School, and using credentials to obtain medication which would need to be prescribed under the observation of a medical doctor.

Other indictments from the grand jury this month included:

—Marcus Corder, 46, of Stearns, Kentucky: Knowingly abusing and/or neglecting a vulnerable adult.

—Jessie Morgan, 37, of Corbin: first-degree sexual abuse, child under 12 years old; use of a minor in a sexual performance, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Christopher Hayes, 51, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — more than 2 grams of meth.

—Donald Hurst, 52, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — more than 2 grams of meth.

—Opal Hurst, 55, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — more than 2 grams of meth.

—Rodger Rutherford, 45, of Williamsburg: two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

—Ronald Gravitt, 54, of Cleveland, Tennessee: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, fentanyl, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, meth.

—Billy Trammell, 42, of Summerville Georgia: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, fentanyl, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, meth.

—Patrick Jennings, 48, of Williamsburg: Theft or unlawful taking of the value of 10,000 or more.

—Jordan Ramey, 27, of Williamsburg: second-degree assault.

—Thomas Cox, 54, of Williamsburg: Failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration.

—Clinton Bowling, 62, of Williamsburg: six counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), and obscuring the identity of a machine.

—Mickie Davis, 47, of Williamsburg: Tampering with physical evidence.

—Jerry Canada, 27, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1000 but less than $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.

—Linda Turner, 49, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Ronald Roberts, 29, of Corbin: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jason Reinhart, 36, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, meth; possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

—Brian Smith, 39, of Corbin: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Nytishia Younts, 50, of Corbin: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.