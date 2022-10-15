Four indicted in drug, child abuse case

Oct. 15—MONTCALM — Four Mercer County residents have been indicted on charges in connection with a case allegedly involving drugs, child abuse and sexual assault.

Leandra D. Fuller, 29, and Jacob Andrew Nester, 28, both of Montcalm, have been charged with sexual assault in the third degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child, and child abuse creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Melinda Gayle Omarrah, 36, of Rock has been charged with child abuse creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Alfred Thomas, 58, of Montcalm is also charged with child abuse creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

All were indicted this week by a Mercer County grand jury.

According to the criminal complaint submitted by Mercer County Sheriff's Dept. Det.-Sgt. S.A. Sommers, the incident began on May 22 when Deputies T.A. Lacy and J.P. Conner responded to a reported stolen vehicle and possible sexual assault in Montcalm.

They encountered Omarrah, who told them one version of a story that resulted in a minor being taken to the PCH Bluefield Emergency Department for treatment and evaluation regarding drugs and a possible sexual assault.

Omarrah said she had taken her parents' car and dropped it off at Nester's' residence in Montcalm where Fuller, Thomas and Thomas' wife live together. Thomas is Fuller's father.

The deputies went to that residence and located the car and spoke with Thomas and Nester.

Thomas said in the criminal complaint that he and Omarrah had made plans for a sexual encounter involving them and Thomas's wife for the following day, but Omarrah had arrived earlier and then left but later returned.

Nester said that after she returned Omarrah, Thomas and Thomas's wife left "for a sexual encounter," leaving Nester and Fuller with three minors.

The alleged child sexual abuse occurred during this time.

Omarrah and Thomas later returned.

The criminal complaint says that Omarrah, Fuller and Nester, who is Fuller's long-time partner, as well as Thomas, allegedly provided methamphetamine to two of the minors during the night.

According to the complaint, Omarrah also allegedly exposed herself to the minors.

One of the minors allegedly was involved in sexual encounters with Fuller and Nester.

These events were reported to have taken place during late evening on May 21 and into the early morning hours of May 22.

Fuller and Omarrah remain incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

