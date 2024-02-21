Four indicted for sex crimes involving minors

Feb. 21—Four men were indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday — all of which were sex crimes involving minors.

—Leonard Eugene Hensley, 58, of Sonny Lane in London, faces five charges involving four minor children over a two-year period. The victims ranged in age from 5 to 9 years old when the offenses occurred.

Hensley is charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance with the 9-year-old and first-degree sexual abuse between Nov. 25, 2022 and Dec. 1, 2023.

He is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a 7-year-old from Mar. 1, 2021 through Dec. 1, 2023 and first-degree sexual abuse of a 5-year-old from Mar. 3, 2021 through Dec. 1, 2023. The third victim was an 8-year-old whom Hensley subjected to sexual abuse between Dec. 16, 2022 through Dec. 1, 2023.

His bond was set at $150,000 cash and to have no contact with the victims, no contact with anyone under age 18 and no electronic devices. Hensley is in custody of the Laurel County Corrections, where he has been held since Dec. 1.

—Joseph Johnson, 22, of Dog Branch Road in London, was named in a two-count indictment charging him with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a minor from a 2020 incident.

The indictment states that Johnson had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old on April 11, 2020, then left the victim "in the woods (alone) in the middle of the night."

Johnson's bond was set at $50,000 cash. He is to have no contact with the victim, have no further violations, possess no electronic devices and no drug or alcohol usage.

—Michael Lee Ball, 42, of South Dixie Street in London, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Ball allegedly subjected an 8-year-old to sexual contact on Dec. 3. He has two prior felony convictions in Laurel County, which constitutes the persistent felony offender charge.

—Elige Gregory, 51, of Stanford Street in Crab Orchard, KY, was indicted for first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor on Dec. 20. The indictment states Gregory committed the crime "by knowingly and unlawfully inducting, assisting or causing .... a person less than 16 years of age, to engage in activity involving sexual activity."

His bond was set at $50,000 cash and he is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He has stipulations to have no contact with the victim, no drugs or alcohol, no further violations and no electronic devices.

An indictment is an accusation only and a person accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.