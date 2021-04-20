Four injured in domestic incident; man charged
Apr. 19—OTTUMWA — Police say four were injured at a residence near Ottumwa's downtown on Sunday. They've arrested a man on multiple felony charges.
At 7:11 a.m. Sunday, the Ottumwa Police Department said they were called to 229 W. Fifth St. for the report of a domestic disturbance where a female victim had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they located a male victim restraining a suspect and heard that multiple victims were stabbed in the residence.
Mahki Apaisam, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault-strangulation, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury.
A press release from the Ottumwa Police Department said two male victims and two female victims sustained injuries. Court documents indicated one required transport by air ambulance.
Kayla Obed, 22, sustained serious stab injuries to her abdomen and hand. Harley Ben, 21, received significant stab wound injuries and required immediate surgery. Aj Obed, 18, received a serious but not life-threatening cut to his forehead. Vivian Henry, 24, received minor injuries after she was strangled.
Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.