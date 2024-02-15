Four injured after explosions heard in Zaporizhzhya in Russia’s mass missile attack on Feb. 15

At least four people were injured as explosions were reported in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya as a result of Russia’s latest mass missile terror attack, reported the secretary of the city’s mayor, Anatoly Kurtev.

An “infrastructure object” was hit, confirmed the city’s military administration head, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram.

An educational institution, apartment buildings, and a trade facility were also damaged, with reports of damage to windows and roofs.

Read also: 4 killed, 19 injured, Kyiv in the dark as mass Russian missile attack hits six Ukrainian oblasts

Explosions were heard in several Ukrainian regions as Russia launched its latest mass missile terror attack on Ukraine early on Feb. 15.

Air defense was working in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, while explosions were reported in the Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv oblasts.

A school and several residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave after the attack on the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, reported Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy.



Read also: At least 3 injured after Russia attacks Lviv in Western Ukraine with at least 10 missiles – breaking

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine