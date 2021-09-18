Four injured - one critically - in gunfire outside Brooklyn nightclub

Three men and a woman were shot — one critically — in gunfire outside a Brooklyn nightclub early on Saturday, police said.

The violence erupted on Utica Ave. near E. 49th St. in East Flatbush about 3 a.m. when an argument inside the CZ Lounge spilled out onto the sidewalk, cops said.

Shots were fired, striking one man, 36, and a 25-year-old woman who was hit in the stomach. Another victim, a 38-year-old man scrambling from the scene, was hit in the shoulder and buttocks.

A third man, 31, was struck several times in his thigh, ankle and foot. He was listed in extremely critical condition at Kings County Hospital.

The other victims also were taken to Kings County and were expected to survive.

The gunman fled, and no arrests had been made.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fight, and cops were scouring the area for video footage that might help identify the shooter.