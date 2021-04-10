Four injured, one critically in shooting at Allendale apartment complex

Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.
·1 min read

Apr. 10—The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in an Allendale apartment complex.

There are four victims, according to OCSO Capt. Mark Bennett. One of the victims was in critical condition.

Although Grand Valley State University police assisted at the scene, none of the victims were current GVSU students, Bennett said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the Enclave Apartments, 4926 Becker Drive, in Allendale Township. Upon arrival, three victims were found outside an apartment. All three of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, Bennett said. Life EMS transported them to a Grand Rapids hospital.

A fourth gunshot victim left the scene prior to the arrival of police. That victim also went to a Grand Rapids hospital.

Bennett said that the victim with critical injuries was in surgery Saturday morning. The other three victims were in stable condition.

Sheriff's detectives remained on the scene attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male about 6 feet tall and weighing about 225 pounds, Bennett said. The suspect was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

