Four injured, one critically, after trucks and MTA Mobility bus collide on Pulaski Highway

Four people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a crash on U.S. Route 40 involving a Maryland Transit Administration Mobility bus and two large trucks, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said Wednesday that a 55-year-old, a 31-year-old and two 65-year-olds were injured in the crash at about 1:40 p.m. on the 7500 block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale. One of them was in critical condition Wednesday, and the others were in stable condition.

It was unclear if any of the injured people were passengers or the driver of the mobility bus, a specialized transit service for people with disabilities that prevent them from reaching MTA bus stops. The MTA deferred questions about the crash to county police, whose crash team investigators are probing the collision.