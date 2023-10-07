Four injured after Russia strikes Odesa Oblast with supersonic Onyx missiles

Russia launched an attack on Odesa Oblast in southern Ukraine in the early hours of Oct. 7, injuring four civilians while targeting civilian infrastructure with Onyx supersonic anti-ship missiles, the South Ukraine Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

The strike originated from the coastal missile system Bastion, located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Four civilians are known to have been injured as of 7:10 a.m. EET, said Odesa governor Oleh Kiper. The injuries are primarily from flying glass fragments, and the individuals received immediate medical attention.

The impact resulted in significant damage to a grain storage facility and multiple high-rise buildings. A boarding house in a recreational area was also hit.

The missile fragments and ensuing shockwave triggered a fire in a nearby garage, worsening the destruction.

Russia targeted civilian and port infrastructure, said Kiper.

The Onyx missiles, responsible for the assault, were launched from the Bastion coastal missile system in Crimea. Specific details regarding the exact locations in Odesa Oblast that were hit were not disclosed by the Southern Operational Command.

Local Telegram channels reported hearing explosions in the cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk overnight.

Earlier explanations from Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat shed light on the daunting challenge of intercepting such anti-ship missiles when employed by Russia. The Onyx missiles, designed for naval targets, travel at an incredible 2.6 Mach (over 3,000 kilometers per hour). During their trajectory, they can ascend to higher altitudes to conserve fuel before descending to skim just 10-15 meters above water to strike their intended ships.

