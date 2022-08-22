Four injured in shooting outside nightclubs in popular NC tourist town, cops say

Four people were shot outside an area of nightclubs in a popular North Carolina tourist town, police said.

Officers heard gunshots around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, on the 10 block of Grove Street in Asheville, an area with multiple nightclubs, the Asheville Police Department said in a news release.

A large crowd was gathered in the area of the shooting, and four people had gunshot wounds, the release says.

Officers gave the victims first aid until paramedics arrived and took them to a hospital. Three people were treated and released and one remained in critical condition as of Aug. 22.

Detectives are searching for suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact the police department’s anonymous tip line by texting TIP2APD to 847411, according to the release.

Asheville is about 255 miles west of Raleigh in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains and is known for its arts scene and historic architecture. Nearly 12 million people visited Asheville in 2019, according to the city’s chamber of commerce.





