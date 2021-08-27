Four injured in shooting in West Hollywood

Four people injured in West Hollywood shooting

Four people were injured in a shooting in West Hollywood early Friday morning and two male suspects remain at large, authorities said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 4 a.m. near the 8400 block of Fountain and De Longpre avenues, said Capt. Ed Ramirez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Three victims were initially found with gunshot wounds and a fourth was later found a block away, he said.

All four were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, Ramirez said.

Investigators are still canvassing the area searching for two male suspects, he said. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call LASD's West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.