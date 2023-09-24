Four injured after shots fired early Sunday at Tuskegee University

At least four people were injured in Tuskegee during a Sunday morning shooting after an unauthorized party at Tuskegee University’s West Commons housing complex.

The gunfire occurred at 12:48 a.m. according to a release from Frank H. Lee, director of the Macon County Emergency Management Agency/Department of Homeland Security. Multiple agencies responded to the campus, including the Tuskegee Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office, to assist Tuskegee University Police.

At least four were injured early Sunday, Sept, 24, 2023, during a shooting at an unauthorized party at Tuskegee University's West Commons housing complex

Two campus visitors were shot. According to Lee, one of the shooting victims was treated and released from an area hospital, and another received life-threatening injuries. Also, the university said that two students with unspecified injures were hurt while trying to leave the scene. The four victims have not been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests in connection with the shooting have been reported as of late Sunday afternoon.

According to the university, counseling services will be available for students.

