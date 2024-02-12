Four injured in two-vehicle collision Monday near Willmar, Minnesota

Feb. 12—WILLMAR

— Two drivers, along with two minor passengers, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision early Monday morning.

According to the

Minnesota State Patrol,

Aran Lee Joneson, 43 of Willmar, was westbound in a 2011 Kia Sorento. The driver of the other vehicle, a 2003 Dodge Durango, identified as Amber Joyce Olson, 36, of

Kerkhoven,

was driving eastbound when the vehicles collided.

Olson's passengers were Davl William Hanson, 7, and Jocelyn Twyla Hanson, 10, both from Kerkhoven.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. Monday near milepost 71 on U.S. Highway 12 in Willmar Township west of the city.

All of the parties involved in the crash were transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was not involved and all were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision. Road conditions were listed as snowy and icy at the time in the State Patrol's

crash report.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Willmar Fire Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.