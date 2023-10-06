Four inmates charged with inciting a riot after August lockdown at ACI

Four inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions have been charged with inciting a riot at a correctional institution following a fight in August that led to a lockdown of the prison.

A corrections officer was injured, and some inmates were involved in a standoff with guards during the incident, which happened on Aug. 25, a Friday night, a prison spokesman said previously.

More: Inmate fight that sparked ACI lockdown under investigation

The inmates, ranging in age from 26 to 36, were also charged with conspiracy; and disorderly conduct – fighting and tumultuous behavior, according to a Rhode Island State Police press release.

What happened during the ACI riot?

After a fight, several dozen inmates initially refused to return inside the facility from a secure yard outside, a prison spokesman said previously.

During the lockdown, both Rhode Island State Police and Cranston police were on scene, though they did not enter the facility.

All four were arraigned at District Court, Providence, and held without bail, according to the press release. The charges were brought by the state police ACI investigations unit.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Inmates charged after riot at ACI that led to a standoff, SWAT