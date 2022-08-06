Four inmates escape from Alcorn County Jail

Aug. 5—CORINTH — Authorities are actively searching for four men who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday morning.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said jail officials discovered that four inmates had cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape during the early morning hours of Aug. 5.

Security cameras at the jail show the inmates running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.

The four escapees are identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton.

Reyes was arrested and charged with capital murder for the April 2017 shooting death of a Corinth man.

If anyone sees these inmates, there are asked to please call 911. More information will be released as it is available.

