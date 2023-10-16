Four inmates, one charged with murder, wanted after escape from Bibb County jail, cops say

Four inmates escaped the Bibb County jail in Macon early Monday through a broken window and damaged fence, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The four men, one of whom was in the detention center for murder charges, escaped at approximately 3 a.m. Monday and were still missing at around 11:30 a.m., according to the statement from the sheriff’s office.

A blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and acted as the getaway vehicle, the statement read.

The sheriff’s office identified the inmates as Joey Fournier, 52, Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37 and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29.

Fournier was charged with killing his former girlfriend in 2022. He evaded police at the time, fleeing to northwest Georgia before police arrested him.

Bibb County schools were placed on lockdown at around 11:45 a.m., according to a text sent out by the school system.

This is a developing story. The Telegraph will add more details when they become available.