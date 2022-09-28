Four innocent bystanders, including two teens, shot at Queens playground

Four people, two of them teenagers, were shot Tuesday in a Queens park when they were caught in the crossfires of rival groups firing bullets at each other, police and sources said.

The victims were in London Planetree Playground at the intersection of 88th St. and Atlantic Ave. in Ozone Park when the two groups walked into the park around 6:20 p.m., according to cops and sources.

As bullets flew through the green space, panicked park goers — including small children and parents — scattered, sources said.

“It was chaotic,” said Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association. “All the kids were running out. The kids were crying. The parents were crying.”

“We were trying to calm the kids down because they just witnessed people getting shot in front of them,” said Esposito, 57. “It happened right here in the park where the kids play.”

Four people were hit with stray bullets, they added.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the back. They were both taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot once in the leg. Both men were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where they were expected to recover.

One of the groups of shooters got into a black Mercedes-Benz with no front license plate and sped off west on nearby 95th Ave., sources said.

The owner of a nearby barber shop, who had taken his 2-year-old son to the park earlier in the day, heard shots echo down the block.

“When I came out, I saw one guy being escorted in the ambulance,” said the man, who only wanted to be identified as Rez. “He had a bandage on his foot. He communicated to his dad in Spanish that he was alright.”

He locked up once he heard the commotion.

“I didn’t want no one running in here — I have him,” he said of his son. “I can’t risk that. He’s just a kid. He’s very innocent.”

Esposito said the Latin Kings gang used to gather in the park. In recent years, a new gang has taken over, riddling the area with crime, he added.

“Lately it’s been a problem. We never ever experienced this before now ... The last two years, it’s been a free-for-all. This is like the fifth shooting in Ozone Park. It’s the first time we had a problem in this park in a long time.”

Police are canvassing hospitals for any other potential victims.

There were no immediate arrests.