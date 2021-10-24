Four-year investigation leads to arrest on child rape charges

Oct. 23—Mt. Juliet Police arrested an Old Hickory man on Thursday who allegedly had sexual encounters with three children in Mt. Juliet.

Pedro Barrera, 47, was taken into custody around midday on Thursday at his workplace in Lakewood, which is in the Old Hickory area of Davidson County (near the Wilson County line).

According to a release from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the arrest came following a persistent investigation.

The first sexual assault allegedly was reported in 2017. The investigation has been ongoing since that time.

During the investigation, police discovered two additional victims.

One child was assaulted at the LC apartment complex on Providence Parkway in Mt. Juliet, while the two other victims were assaulted at Glass Creek Apartments, located on Old Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. Barrera allegedly lived at each of those apartment complexes when the assaults took place.

All of the victims were female and were either 7 or 8 years old.

"Our detectives' continued commitment for justice and courage of the victims led to enough information for an indictment," Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said. "We are so grateful for the victims' courage, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure those who harm our community, especially those who harm children, are held accountable."

Barrera is charged with three counts of child rape, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Barrera's bond was set at $150,000.

For anyone who has more information regarding Barrera or information related to the investigation, they can contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department.