Four Jackson County jail staff on administrative leave after contraband found: sheriff

Four employees of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were placed on administrative leave Thursday after contraband was discovered during a sweep of the jail, according to Sheriff Darryl Forté.

The sheriff said in a statement that the administrative action followed an investigation led by local, state and federal officials. He said no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Few details were immediately available, including what contraband was discovered or what specific charges those placed on leave could face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.