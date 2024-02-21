Four New Jersey lottery players won big prizes last week playing Mega Millions, Powerball
The New Jersey Lottery announced Wednesday its weekly winners of more than $10,000. Here's a look at where these tickets were sold from Feb. 12-19:
$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 12, sold at ShopRite on Route 37 in Toms River (Ocean County)
$30,000, Mega Millions, Feb. 13, sold at City Line Liquors on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne (Hudson County)
$30,000, Mega Millions, Feb. 13, sold at Quick Stop Deli on New Brunswick Avenue in Perth Amboy (Middlesex County)
$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 17, sold at Northgate Supermarket on North 7th Street in Camden (Camden County)
$1,203,723, Jersey Cash 5, Feb. 19, sold at Crosstown Liquors on 12th Avenue in Newark (Essex County)
$1,203,723, Jersey Cash 5, Feb. 19, sold at White Eagle Liquor on Saint Mihiel Drive in Riverside (Burlington County)
