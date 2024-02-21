Four New Jersey lottery players won big prizes last week playing Mega Millions, Powerball

Four lottery players in New Jersey won big prizes last week playing the Powerball and Mega Millions.

The New Jersey Lottery announced Wednesday its weekly winners of more than $10,000. Here's a look at where these tickets were sold from Feb. 12-19:

$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 12, sold at ShopRite on Route 37 in Toms River (Ocean County)

$30,000, Mega Millions, Feb. 13, sold at City Line Liquors on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne (Hudson County)

$30,000, Mega Millions, Feb. 13, sold at Quick Stop Deli on New Brunswick Avenue in Perth Amboy (Middlesex County)

$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 17, sold at Northgate Supermarket on North 7th Street in Camden (Camden County)

$1,203,723, Jersey Cash 5, Feb. 19, sold at Crosstown Liquors on 12th Avenue in Newark (Essex County)

$1,203,723, Jersey Cash 5, Feb. 19, sold at White Eagle Liquor on Saint Mihiel Drive in Riverside (Burlington County)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions, Powerball: Four NJ lottery players won big prizes