Four juveniles arrested after $30,000 Prattville vandalism spree over the weekend

PRATTVILLE — A vandalism spree in Prattville racked up about $30,000 in property damage after more than two dozen vehicles were shot with a BB gun.

Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the overnight Friday frenzy that saw 26 parked vehicles damaged, said Capt. Jeff Hassell, who commands the Prattville Police Department's investigations division. The juveniles include a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, he said.

The teens allegedly shot at vehicles in the Camellia Estates neighborhood, but reports also came in from residents living on Upper Kingston, Maple and Wingard streets, he said.

Some vehicles had multiple windows cracked or shot out, reports show. There were also reports of body damage to some vehicles.

Hassell estimated total property damages at between $25,000 and $30,000. The figure may climb as more damage reports come in, he said.

Investigators have recovered the BB gun they believe was used.

The department took to social media over the weekend, asking the public to come forward with information about the spree. A person contacted police with information leading to the arrests, Hassell said.

