Four juveniles arrested following Saturday law enforcement pursuit into Grant County

A pellet gun and masks ere among various items that were found in connection to a recent pursuit of a vehicle Saturday in Codington and Grant counties. Four of the six juveniles in the vehicle were arrested.

Four Sisseton juveniles were arrested Saturday evening on various charges following a two law enforcement pursuits, the second of which ended when the car went into the ditch in Grant County.

According to a news release from the Codington County Sheriff's Office, a black pellet gun was found in a backpack that was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and four ski masks were found inside the vehicle.

"A few of the juveniles in the vehicle were tied to several recent burglaries at local Watertown businesses are in juvenile court for those burglaries," according to the release.

The first pursuit was brief and involved a Watertown police officer who attempted to make a traffic stop on a White 2000 Ford Taurus in connection to a suspected speeding violation, according to the release.

The officer attempted the stop in the 10 block of South Broadway at 8:43 p.m. The pursuit was eventually ended by law enforcement, but a Codington County deputy found the Taurus at 8:57 p.m. near Third Avenue Northwest and Golf Course Road.

According to the release, the deputy saw the vehicle was weaving within its lane, attempted a traffic stop and the driver of the Taurus fled. The deputy then pursued the vehicle through western and northern portions of Codington County and the southern portion of Grant County. The pursuit ended after the 13-year-old driver from Sisseton went into the ditch and got stuck near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 151st Street.

Six juveniles were in the vehicle, and two were released to their parents, according to the release.

The driver is facing charges of aggravated eluding, reckless driving, a stop sign violation, speeding and improper lane driving. He is also being held on a probation detainer. Two 14-year-old passengers and a 15-year-old passenger were charged with marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia. The 15-year-old was also charged with obstruction and is being held on a probation detainer.

The Watertown Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Roberts County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the call.

