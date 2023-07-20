Four juveniles arrested after large brawl breaks out at Heart of Illinois Fair

Four juveniles were arrested by Peoria police after a large fight broke out at the Heart of Illinois Fair on Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the fight around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and were able to disperse the large crowd and kick some juveniles out of the fair.

Shortly after, however, the crowd gathered again on the south end of the fairground and began another large brawl.

Police used pepper balls on the crowd and arrested four juveniles. They were charged with mob action, battery and disorderly conduct.

All four juveniles were released from custody to their parents.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 4 juveniles arrested after large brawl at Heart of Illinois Fair