Four juveniles charged after allegedly vandalizing park: Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Four juveniles are being charged after allegedly vandalizing a local park, according to a City of Foley spokesperson.

A Foley communications officer was monitoring park security cameras and observed four individuals vandalizing the park.

Foley police officers were dispatched to the scene and located the individuals who were allegedly vandalizing the park.

The four juveniles were identified and then returned to their parents in Gulf Shores. They are each charged with third-degree criminal mischief and have pending court dates.

The City of Foley is planning to seek restitution for the property damage.

