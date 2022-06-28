Four juveniles charged in beating of local musician outside Boston’s South Station

Boston Police are charging four teenagers in the beating of a local musician outside South Station in Boston on Friday.

The attack was caught on video by witnesses and shared widely on social media.

Adam Neufell suffered a broken nose and a concussion in the assault.

All of the teenagers charged are juveniles.

One of them is 15 years old and the three others are 16 years old.

Charges include simple assault and battery and larceny.

Boston 25 News is blurring the faces of those involved because they are being charged as juveniles.

The suspected attackers had yelled at Neufell to “get a haircut” before the incident, according to a police report.

Neufell was out with his girlfriend trying to get home after missing a train when the alleged assault happened.

Adam Neufell is a drummer for the local rock band Young Other.

On Tuesday morning, the band announced it had to cancel some upcoming shows, while Neufell recovers from his injuries.

“Young Other,” of Worcester, will not perform in Ohio or New York in early July in wake of a beating early Friday morning that left their drummer, Adam Neufell, with a concussion and a broken nose.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that we will be unable to perform our upcoming July dates that kick off this Friday in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, due to the severity of Adam’s concussion,” the band said in a Facebook post.

Local band cancels upcoming tour dates after drummer severely injured in Boston attack

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

