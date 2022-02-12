Four juveniles charged with trespassing at school

Feb. 11—Four juveniles are changed with breaking into Greater Johnstown Elementary School on Westgate Drive in Lower Lower Township and making off with food from one of the classrooms, authorities said.

Two boys and two girls in their early teens entered the former West Side Elementary School in the early hours of Sept. 22, West Hills Regional police Detective Dean West said on Friday.

"They were out wandering around," West said.

The juveniles, who are not students at the school, found an unsecured window and entered one of the classrooms and made off with chips and cookies, he said.

After leaving the school, the four continued wondering through the Westwood area ending up at Engh Field Playground off Minno Drive and Goucher Street. They destroyed a wooden public message board near the pavilions, he said. The message board was replaced by the Westmont Borough Public Works Department.

The juveniles caused several hundred dollars damage at both locations, West said.

The four are being charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night time and criminal mischief. They are being prosecuted in Cambria County juvenile court.