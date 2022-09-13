Four juveniles charged in Vernon home invasion

Sep. 13—VERNON — Four juveniles have been charged in connection with a Sunday home invasion on Elm Street.

Police said that all four juveniles, who cannot be identified because of their age, were taken into custody on Monday.

The juveniles knew the victims of the home invasion, who received non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The four juveniles face multiple charges, including home invasion, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit home invasion, and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.

Additionally, three of the juveniles also face additional charges including second-degree assault with a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon, second-degree assault with a firearm, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace.

Two of the juveniles were also additionally charged with use of a machine gun in a violent crime, negligent storage of a firearm, and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, police said.

All four of the juveniles will be presented in Vernon Juvenile Court, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

