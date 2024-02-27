Four juveniles detained, one stabbed in connection to altercation at MBTA station in Quincy
Four juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with an altercation and stabbing at the MBTA’s Quincy Center station on Monday.
Officers responding to the station around 7:30 p.m. found a juvenile victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the neck, according to transit police.
Detectives are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
