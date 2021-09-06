Four juveniles injured in shooting at SantaCaliGon Days Festival in Independence

Four juveniles were injured late Sunday night in a shooting at SantaCaliGon Festival in Independence, leading to police urging parents to pick up their children as the carnival shut down.

Officer Jack Taylor, spokesman for the Independence Police Department, said around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers working inside the carnival, in the area of Kansas Avenue and Liberty Street, reported hearing gun fire. Upon investigation, officers found four juveniles who had been shot.

The juveniles were transported to area hospitals. Taylor said as of Monday morning, the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. He did not provide the ages or any other information about the victims.

The carnival shut down after the incident, Taylor said, and the police department posted on social media urging parents to pick up their children.

“Parents, if you have a child at the Santa Cali Gon festival, please come get them now! We are dealing with an emergency at the carnival,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Taylor said the post was the “easiest way to mass notify parents that we’ve got an emergency at the carnival. When you have so many juveniles in one area, it’s hard to get everybody notified that they need to get their kids.”

Taylor said Monday morning there was no identified suspect. No arrests have been reported, and it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.