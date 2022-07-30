Four juveniles shot, rushed to the hospital in South Miami-Dade, reports say

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read

A shooting in south Miami-Dade County sent four juveniles to the hospital Friday evening, news reports say.

Just after 5 p.m., the juveniles were shot in the 10800 block of Hainlin Mill Drive, reported Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 Miami.

It is unclear how old or in what condition the victims are.

CBS 4 reports the four juveniles were taken to a local trauma center.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III tweeted Friday: “Once again the children in our community are victims to gun violence. I will utilize all of the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department to bring these individuals to justice.”

Local 10 News spoke with customers at Cool Bear Ice Cream, who told them they ducked for cover when they heard the gunshots ring out.

A mother of five in an apartment complex nearby also told the station she was terrified.

