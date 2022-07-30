Four juveniles shot, rushed to the hospital in South Miami-Dade, reports say

A shooting in south Miami-Dade County sent four juveniles to the hospital Friday evening, news reports say.

Just after 5 p.m., the juveniles were shot in the 10800 block of Hainlin Mill Drive, reported Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 Miami.

It is unclear how old or in what condition the victims are.

CBS 4 reports the four juveniles were taken to a local trauma center.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III tweeted Friday: “Once again the children in our community are victims to gun violence. I will utilize all of the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department to bring these individuals to justice.”

Once again the children in our community are victims to gun violence. I will utilize all of the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department to bring these individuals to justice. Anyone with information on this case must do the right thing and come forward. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) July 29, 2022

Local 10 News spoke with customers at Cool Bear Ice Cream, who told them they ducked for cover when they heard the gunshots ring out.

A mother of five in an apartment complex nearby also told the station she was terrified.