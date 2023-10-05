All four Kalispell Public Schools levy requests voted down

Oct. 4—Voters rejected four Kalispell Public Schools technology and safety levy requests at the ballot box Tuesday.

School officials had sought support for a $1.5 million elementary district safety levy, $1.6 elementary district technology levy, $1.6 million high school district safety levy and a $1 million high school technology levy. Ballots were due Oct. 3.

"We are naturally disappointed that the passage of our levies fell short as it would have been pivotal in providing very needed safety and technology resources in serving our students and staff," said Randy Cline, the district's interim superintendent, in a statement. "We truly believe our students are worthy of a supportive community."

Voters turned down the elementary district safety levy 3,851 to 2,839; the elementary district technology levy, 3,864 to 2,749; the high school district safety levy, 9,186 to 5,174; and the high school technology levy, 9,152 to 4,937, according to preliminary results released by school officials Wednesday morning.

About 45,000 ballots were mailed out prior to the vote. More than 14,000 residents cast a ballot, representing a roughly 33.1% voter turnout, officials said.

"We have always believed that strong schools are a byproduct of a strong community," Cline said. "Everyone benefits when our schools are able to provide our students with the best possible educational experience. On behalf of [Kalispell Public Schools], I want to genuinely thank those that voted in support of our schools."