Four key climate change indicators broke records in 2021: UN

Sharon Udasin
·3 min read

Four key climate change indicators — greenhouse gas emissions, sea level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification — broke worldwide records in 2021, the United Nations weather agency announced on Wednesday.

Extreme weather, which the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) described as “the day-to-day face of climate change,” resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses last year. Such conditions also took a heavy toll on human lives — rattling global food and water security and causing displacement, the WMO found in its State of the Global Climate in 2021 report.

“Today’s State of the Climate report is a dismal litany of humanity’s failure to tackle climate disruption,” Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video message on Wednesday morning.

“The global energy system is broken and bringing us ever closer to climate catastrophe,” he added.

Guterres described fossil fuels as “a dead end,” stressing that the ongoing war in Ukraine and its effects on energy prices provide “yet another wake-up call” that “the only sustainable future is a renewable one.”

He called upon nations across the world to act in this decade to stymie the worsening impacts of climate change and keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed to a global high in 2020 — to 149 percent of pre-industrial levels — and continued to rise in 2021 and early 2022, according to the WMO report.

The global annual mean temperature in 2021 reached about 1.11 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average, less warm than in some recent years due to the cooling effects of La Niña weather conditions at the beginning and end of the year.

Nonetheless, the past seven years collectively were the seven warmest years on record, the authors noted.

Ocean heat levels reached record highs in 2021 and were expected to continue warming in the future — a shift that the report authors described as “irreversible on centennial to millennial time scales.”

Ocean acidification, which threatens marine organisms and ecosystem services, also broke records in 2021, according to the report. The ocean absorbs about 23 percent of annual human-generated carbon dioxide emissions — causing a reaction with seawater that leads to acidification, authors explained.

As the ocean becomes more acidic and its pH decreases, the capacity of seawater to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere also plunges, according to the report. Open ocean surface pH has dropped to “the lowest it has been for at least 26,000 years,” the authors noted, citing the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Global mean sea level climbed to new highs in 2021, after surging an average of 4.5 millimeters per year over the 2013-2021 period, according to the report.

This was more than double the rate of the 1993-2002 period and was mainly the result of loss of ice mass from the world’s ice sheets, the authors found. Such losses could have serious consequences for hundreds of millions of coastal residents and increase vulnerability to cyclones.

“Our climate is changing before our eyes,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

“The heat trapped by human-induced greenhouse gases will warm the planet for many generations to come,” he continued, stressing that such impacts will persist means to remove carbon from the atmosphere are invented.

“Some glaciers have reached the point of no return and this will have long-term repercussions in a world in which more than 2 billion people already experience water stress,” Taalas added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change indicators hit record highs in 2021: UN

    Greenhouse gas concentrations, sea level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification all set new records last year, the UN's World Meteorological Organization says

  • Forests often regenerate after wildfires. Why the climate crisis could change that

    Climate change and wildfires are transforming ecosystems faster than ever. What will it mean for southwestern forests?

  • Dust storm, rain bring respite from heat to Islamabad

    STORY: Strong winds triggered by the storm shrouded buildings and shook trees in the city, as meteorologists announced a drop in temperatures by 37.4 to 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the country that has been gripped by intense heat in the past months. Temperatures are forecasted to return to 102.2 to 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday (May 18), according to the weather agency.Pakistan faced the hottest March in 61 years as an intense heatwave touched highs of 116.6 Fahrenheit in parts of the country. Neighboring India is also grappling with the unprecedented heat, with the country's vast majority of poor workers, who generally work outdoors, vulnerable to the scorching temperatures.More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change. For the first time in decades, Pakistan had gone from winter to summer without the spring season, officials said.

  • UK floats war crimes tribunal for Russian leaders and soldiers

    The United Kingdom is open to an international criminal tribunal to prosecute Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders for the war in Ukraine, The Guardian newspaper wrote on May 18, citing UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

  • UN floats plan to boost renewables as climate worries mount

    The United Nations chief on Wednesday launched a five-point plan to jump-start broader use of renewable energies, hoping to revive world attention on climate change as the U.N.’s weather agency said greenhouse gas concentrations, ocean heat, sea-level rise, and ocean acidification reached record highs last year. “We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition before we incinerate our only home,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

  • If the Earth is truly approaching its finite limits (and it is), can humans learn to live within our means?

    The answer is obvious: Developed economies need to stop growing and start contracting. But that need not be disastrous for their people.

  • Kansas Supreme Court upholds Republican congressional map

    Kansas’ highest court on Wednesday upheld a Republican redistricting law that makes it harder for the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation to win reelection in a big victory for the GOP. The state Supreme Court declined for now to declare that overly partisan gerrymandering violates the Kansas Constitution. During arguments from attorneys on Monday, he questioned whether anyone could clearly define improper partisan gerrymandering.

  • World’s oceans at most acidic level in 26,000 years, climate report warns

    (Reuters) -The world's oceans grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, as United Nations officials warned that war in Ukraine threatened global climate commitments. Oceans saw the most striking extremes as the WMO detailed a range of turmoil wrought by climate change in its annual "State of the Global Climate" https://mcusercontent.com/e35fa2254c2a4394f75d43308/files/3d2f5b01-11a6-dee2-a42a-13ad5002dc33/1290_Statement_2021_en_1_.pdf report.

  • Arizona's GOP-Led Senate Launches Inquiry Into Wendy Rogers' Post On Buffalo Shooting

    After 10 people were killed by a gunman in New York, the state senator seemed to suggest it was a "false flag."

  • How Texas’ heat wave will affect your electric bill. (Hint: It’s not going to be good)

    Average energy rates in Texas have skyrocketed 70% in the past year. “We haven’t seen prices like this in more than a decade at least.”

  • UN drops forecast for global economic growth in 2022 to 3.1%

    The United Nations on Wednesday significantly lowered its forecast for global economic growth this year from 4% to 3.1%, saying the war in Ukraine has triggered increasing global food and commodity prices and exacerbated inflationary pressures, upending the fragile recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The mid-2022 forecast from the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs said the downgrade in growth prospects is broad-based, including the world’s largest economies -- the United States, China and most significantly the European Union -- and the majority of other developed and developing countries. The World Economic Situation and Prospects report also warned that the current forecast of 3.1% “faces significant downside risks from further intensification of the war in Ukraine and potential new waves of the pandemic.”

  • John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania, NBC News projects

    NBC News projects John Fetterman wins the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

  • Rand Paul and Charles Booker nab US Senate primary wins and will face off in November

    Sen. Rand Paul and former Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker won their Kentucky primary elections and will face off for Paul's U.S. Senate seat.

  • U.N. chief expected to disclose talks on Ukraine grain exports - U.N. officials

    U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is expected to publicly disclose on Wednesday that he is in talks with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union aimed at restoring Ukraine grain shipments and reviving fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus, U.N. officials said. The war in Ukraine has fueled soaring global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer, and Guterres has warned it will worsen food, energy and economic crises in poor countries.

  • West Virginians will see the biggest spike in Obamacare premiums within months if Manchin keeps blocking Biden's economic agenda

    In West Virginia, people would see an average premium hike of $1,536 per person if ACA subsidies aren't extended, according to a Families USA report.

  • Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

    When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season, it can spell disaster for folks along the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida.

  • Mozambique declares polio outbreak linked to Pakistan

    Health authorities in Mozambique declared a polio outbreak Wednesday after confirming that a child in the country’s northeastern Tete province had been paralyzed by the disease. The case in Mozambique is the second imported case of polio in southern Africa this year, following a case discovered in Malawi in mid-February. It's the first case of wild polio in Mozambique since 1992, although cases linked to a mutated virus from the oral vaccine were detected in 2019.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Cooks Up Conspiracy Theory About Companies Covering Abortion Costs

    The extremist Republican suggested it was cheaper for businesses "to kill the baby" than pay for parental leave, generating disgust from critics.

  • CMPD officer dies unexpectedly at home; remembered for ‘good nature’

    Chief Johnny Jennings authorized the wearing of mourning bands to honor Starnes.

  • Species of moth that hasn't been seen since 1912 found at Detroit airport, larvae collected

    Customs and Border Protection agents at Detroit Metro Airport found a species of moth that hasn't been seen in the U.S. since 1912.