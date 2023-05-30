Four kids arrested following pursuit Monday afternoon

May 29—A high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon led to the arrest of four kids and the recovery of a stolen pickup truck and a stolen gun.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said a Flock camera spotted a stolen Ford F-150 shortly before 1 p.m. and when deputies tried to stop the truck, the driver refused to pull over and continued west on Highway 302 to FM 1936 at speeds up to 100 mph. The driver then headed east on Highway 302. Deputies saw something being thrown from the truck near Highway 302 and FM 1936 and when they retrieved it, they learned it was a handgun, he said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit, which ended at University Boulevard and Madera when officers performed a PIT maneuver, which forces a vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

The Ford F-150 and the gun had been reported stolen separately to OPD, Griffis said.

Four juveniles ranging in age from 14-15 were taken into custody, he said.