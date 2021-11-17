Four kids hospitalized after stolen vehicle they were in crashes into home, NC cops say

Four kids were hospitalized when a stolen vehicle they were in crashed into a home in North Carolina, police told local news outlets.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Cloister Drive in Winston-Salem around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, and found that a vehicle had run off the road and crashed into a house, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release, according to WGHP.

Four juveniles inside the vehicle were taken to a hospital, police told WXII. As of Nov. 16, police said one of the kids was listed in critical condition but with non-life-threatening injuries. The others were in stable condition.

The home sustained minor damage, and no one inside the house was hurt in the crash, police told WFMY.

Police later discovered that the vehicle the juveniles were in had been reported stolen, WFMY reported. Witnesses also reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area before the crash, police told the outlet.

Police said they are investigating the incident, WXII reported. No other information was released as of Nov. 17.

Winston-Salem is in Forsyth County, about 100 miles west of Raleigh.

